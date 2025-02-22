Mahashivratri At Gupteswar Temple, A Celebration Of Unique Traditions In Odisha's Koraput

By Chelapila Santakar

Koraput: Come Shivratri, the cave temple Gupteswar of Lord Shiva, located in the dense forests of Boipariguda block in Koraput district, gets abuzz with the congregation of large number of people from the state and beyond. It turns out to be the perfect symbol communal harmony where both tribal and non-tribal communities actively participate in conducting rituals at the shrine.

To be held on February 26 this year, lakhs of pilgrims from Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have started gathering at the site ahead of Shivratri.

A unique attraction of Mahashivratri at Gupteswar is the ceremonial 'Harihar Bhet,' facilitated by the management committee of Jagannath Temple of Sabara Srikhetra, Koraput. At midnight, devotees get together to bring the representative idol of Lord Jagannath from Koraput to Gupteswar, marking the divine union of Hari (Vishnu) and Hara (Shiva).

The cavernous temple enshrines a massive Shiva Lingam and is popularly known as Gupta Kedar (ETV Bharat)

Responding to devotees' requests, a Patitapaban Temple was established at the foot of Gupteswar five years ago, making the celebration of Harihar Bhet more convenient. "Now, devotees can experience the presence of both Hara and Hari on the same hill throughout the year," said Bhavani Shankar Acharya, secretary of Jagannath Temple, Koraput.

As preparations intensify for this year's festivities, senior officials from the district administration have reviewed arrangements at the temple. The cave shrine, located 58 km from Jeypore and 80 km from Koraput, is surrounded by lush green forests, enhancing its spiritual and natural beauty. The cavernous temple enshrines a massive Shiva Lingam and is popularly known as "Gupta Kedar." It is believed that Lord Rama visited this sacred site while traveling to Panchavati in Dandakaranya.

Gupteswar Temple (ETV Bharat)

Mahashivratri also proves to be an economic boon for the local tribal communities. For the tribals residing in the surrounding forests, the festival venue transforms into a vibrant marketplace, said Dr.Pritidhara Samal, a welknown poet and researcher on tribal culture and heritage. Well before Mahashivratri, they collect forest produce such as jhuna, palua, harida, bahada, amla, and other medicinal plants to sell to visitors. Tourists also buy these organic products from the tribals who in turn utilise the earnings to buy household necessities.

Tribal women selling ornaments made from natural ingredients at Gupteswar (ETV Bharat)

The Durua tribal youths play a crucial role in managing the festival crowds. From overseeing the temple entrance to managing the parking area two kilometers away, their voluntary efforts ensure a hassle-free celebration year after year. This voluntary service by the Durua youths is often considered the best example of harmony in the region, said Dr. Paresh Rath, a researcher on Durua tribe.

A tourist destination - scenic beauty of Gupteswar (ETV Bharat)

Gupteswar has also gained recognition for its rich biodiversity. The Odisha government has declared the 350-hectare forest surrounding the cave temple as a Biodiversity Heritage Centre. The region is home to diverse species of mammals, birds, fish, and reptiles, making it a hotspot for environmental conservation. "With the world emphasising biodiversity conservation, it is crucial to implement sustainable development while protecting the ecological balance of Koraput," said Prof. Sarat Kumar Palita, Head of the Department of Biodiversity, Central University of Odisha.

Dried fruits sold by tribals at the temple (ETV Bharat)

As Mahashivratri approaches, District Collector V. Keerti Vasan has assured that necessary arrangements, including water supply, electricity, and sanitation facilities, are in place for the anticipated influx of devotees. Efforts are also being made to minimise the use of plastic in the region, ensuring a cleaner and more eco-friendly pilgrimage experience.