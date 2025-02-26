Mahashivratri 2025: Odisha's Paramahansanath Temple And Its Countless Stories Of Miracles And Supernatural Encounters

Cuttack: On the banks of the majestic Mahanadi River, a Shiva temple has been standing tall for over a thousand years now, with legends as mystical and sacred as time itself.

The Paramahansanath Temple, as it is known, draws a large number of devotees on Mahashivratri every year. Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior servitor shared stories and legends associated with the temple.

One of the most astonishing features that devotees experience here is the ever-bubbling water inside Shivling, which is in constant motion, just like the breathing process of the humans. This occurence has persisted throughout, ever since the temple was built. "This is nothing but the deity's power and divine energy. It is because of this phenomena that this temple is referred to as Shiva Shakti Kshetra and Hiranmayi Garbha," said servitor Trilochan Panda.

It is believed that witnessing and worshipping this Shivling fulfills the wishes of the devotees and also rids them of sorrow and troubles. Panda claimed that such an occurrence is rare and this is perhaps the first such temple in India with such bubbling Shivling water.

Rituals underway at Lord Paramahansanath temple in Cuttack, Odisha (ETV Bharat)

Talk about supernatural events and divine interventions, the ancient shrine is surrounded by many such beliefs that the servitor narrated.

Recounting one such story, servitor Panda said a priest of the temple used to take Ukhuda Bhog from the temple daily while returning to his home. As he was fond of seafood, the priest used to pick some prawn and fish from the road, along with the Ukhuda Bhog. When the news spread, the King intervened and himself went to the place to find out the truth. Like every day, the priest was returning with prawn and Ukhuda Bhog, when the King intercepted him. Afraid of the consequences, the priest invoked Lord Paramahansanath to turn the prawn into Ukhuda, and miraculously the same happened in the blink of an eye.

As per another legend, the King one day discovered a strand of hair in the Ukhuda Bhog, which the priest said to be of Lord Paramahansanath. When the King tried to check, the priest again invoked the Lord saying, "Prabhu (God), protect me". Immediately, the hair on the deity's head grew. With suspicion, the King tried to pull it from deity's idol, but blood started oozing out, confirming the deity's intervention.

Mystery During Mahadipa Lifting

Servitor Manas Panda, who has been lighting the temple’s Mahadipa (sacred diya) on Mahashivratri for the 16 years, also narrated about the supernatural events he has experienced every single year.

While lighting and lifting the Mahadipa, I have no control over my body. I feel I am driven by some invisible energy. While climbing up to place the Mahadipa atop the temple, everything seems white. It is only after placing the Mahadipa and completing the rituals that I regain my normal vision and I am able to see everything.

Paramahansanath Temple In Odisha's Cuttack (ETV Bharat)

What Devotees Experienced

Even devotees have encountered the divine power of Lord Paramahansanath. A devotee Rabinarayan Choudhury shared about the divine blessings he receiving after paying obeisance to the Lord. "I got married in 2003. After my wife and I remained childless for so many years after marriage, we prayed at Paramahansanath Peeth. Lord Shiva listened to our prayers. We were blessed with a daughter after over 20 years of marriage. We could established direct divine connection with the deity. We can't express the feeling."

Similarly, a female devotee Golapa Rout, who was struggling for a government job attributed her success to the blessings of Paramahansanath. "I had applied for a job in 2008. But struggle continued. I finally got a government job in 2022 after praying to the Lord. All my family members visit the shrine to seek blessings," she said.

Paramahansanath Temple In Odisha's Cuttack (ETV Bharat)

When Was The Temple Built

The Paramhansanath Temple is believed to have been built in the 14th century AD by Pratap Rudra Dev, the son of King Purushottam Dev and Rani Padmavati Devi. The origins of the Paramahansanath Temple date back to before the 14th century AD, when construction of the world famous Sun Temple in Konark was underway. Legend has it that King Purushottam Dev and Rani Padmavati Devi took refuge at this site during a journey when the queen went into labour. The presence of an ancient Shivling at the location led them to take a vow that their son would construct a temple. Pratap Rudra Dev, their son, kept their promise. This 1000-year-old temple, managed by the Endowment department, follows a strict regimen of traditions and rituals.

Rituals At The Temple

As per the tradition, every day, the temple trust board prepares the morning Bala Bhog. From 12 noon to 12:30 PM, the temple servitors offer Prasad. Two hours after this, Khechdi Bhog is offered to the deity. The temple remains closed from 2 PM to 4 PM. After the temple opens again, the Bala Bhog is performed in the evening. The evening rituals conclude with Dahi Bhog offering before the temple is closed at night.

Every Shivratri, Marjana ritual is performed at 3:30 AM, followed by Mangala Aarti. After 6:30 AM, devotees are allowed inside the temple for darshan. The temple remains open for darshan until midnight, after which Rudrabhishek and Harihar Bheta rituals continue until early morning. The sacred Mahadipa is lit at 4 AM, when devotees witness the divine light filling the sanctum and being slowly lifted and placed atop the temple.