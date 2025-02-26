Mahashivratri 2025: Kedarnath Dham To Open May 2 For Chardham Yatra, Panchmukhi Doli To Depart Apr 28; Know All Dates

Rudraprayag: The date for the opening of Kedarnath Dham's doors for the 2025 Chardham Yatra was announced on Wednesday on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

This announcement was made at Omkareshwar temple Ukhimath, the winter abode of Lord Kedarnath, where the date, time, and Lagna (auspicious moment) for the opening were decided through a traditional Panchang (Hindu calendar) calculation led by religious leaders and priests.

According to the announcement made by Rawal Pandit Bhimashankar Ling, the doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on May 2, 2025, at 7 am in the Vrishabha (Taurus) Lagna. This marks the beginning of the Chardham Yatra for this year.

The Utsav Doli (palanquin) of Baba Kedarnath, which has been in Omkareshwar Temple since the completion of the 2024 Chardham Yatra, will be carried from Ukhimath to Kedarnath. The schedule for the journey of Lord Kedarnath's Panchmukhi Doli has also been announced.

The Doli will depart from Omkareshwar Temple on April 28, after the worship of Lord Bhairvanath on April 27. On the first day, it will reach Shri Vishwanath Temple in Guptkashi for the night stay.

On April 29, the Doli will continue its journey to Phata, and then on April 30, it will proceed to Gaurikund's Gauradevi Temple for another night stay. The Doli is expected to reach Kedarnath Dham on May 1 evening.

Speaking about the preparations, Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, the CEO of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), expressed his excitement and optimism about the Yatra, noting that with the announcement of the date for the opening of the doors, preparations for the Kedarnath Yatra will now intensify.

In addition, the names of the priests who will be responsible for worship at different temples during the pilgrimage were also announced. Bagesh Ling will be the priest for Kedarnath Dham, while Shiv Ling will perform priestly duties at Madmaheshwar Dham.

Gangadhar Ling will be in charge of worship at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, and Shivashankar Ling will be the priest at Shri Vishwanath Temple in Guptkashi.

Kedarnath Dham is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and is considered the foremost of the Panch Kedars (five holy sites of the Shaivite sect). Due to heavy snowfall in the region, the temple remains closed for six months each year. During the winter months, worship is conducted at Omkareshwar Temple.

In other key development, the doors of Badrinath Dham will open on May 4, 2025, and the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham will open on April 30 for the Akshaya Tritiya festival, marking the start of the pilgrimage season in Uttarakhand.