Maharishi Vishwavidyalaya Student Ragged In Hostel In Noida, Seven Seniors Held

Senior students allegedly assaulted juniors in Maharishi Vishwavidyalaya hostel for protesting against ragging. A video of the incident has also surfaced.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

New Delhi/Noida: Seven students of Maharishi Vishwavidyalaya were arrested for allegedly ragging a junior in the university hostel in Noida. The university management has suspended these students.

Also, senior students clashed with their juniors when they protested against ragging. The incident which occurred a month ago surfaced after the victim lodged a complaint at Sector-39 police station. Also, a two-minute video related to the incident surfaced and investigations were launched.

On the intervening night of October 13 and 14, a group of senior students forcibly entered into the room of juniors. According to the victim, the seniors first ragged him and when he protested, they abused and assaulted him, leaving him seriously injured.

The complainant told police that around 40 students had gathered outside his room when the incident occurred. He said that despite complaining to the university management, neither was any action taken against the accused nor a police complaint filed by the authorities.

Additional DCP Noida Manish Kumar Mishra said that the victim has not yet submitted a written complaint to the university management. "Taking cognizance of the viral video, police took action and registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS. Police have arrested seven students for their involvement in the incident," Mishra said.

