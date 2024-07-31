ETV Bharat / state

IPS Officer In Soup After Viral Video Of Fire Brigade Filling Water Tank At Residence Sparks Debate

By ETV Bharat English Team

The 50-second video, allegedly shot on East Canal Road in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, captures a fire brigade vehicle filling a water tank at her residence. Additional Director General of Police Amit Sinha said that investigation is underway to find out the cause behind the incident.

The event took place on June 15, said Chief Fire Officer Vansh Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Dehradun: A viral video showing a fire brigade vehicle filling a water tank at the residence, allegedly of Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Archana Tyagi, has triggered criticism from different walks of life. Police later released a detailed note saying the vehicle had gone to “control” leakage from an LPG cylinder.

The video was allegedly shot on East Canal Road in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Tyagi, who hails from Dehradun, is a 1993 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre. She is known for her reputation as a 'supercop' and was the inspiration behind the 2019 film 'Mardaani 2,' in which actor Rani Mukerji portrayed a character based on her.

Tyagi is a 1993 batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer who was born in Dehradun. Known for her status as a "supercop," she served as the model for a character played by actor Rani Mukerji in the 2019 film "Mardaani 2."

The footage from June has finally been released. A fire truck is visible in the 50-second video waiting outside Tyagi's house on the crowded EC road. There's also a pipe that leads inside the building. "Kya IPS ke ghar paani bharne fire brigade aa jati hai (Is a fire tender available to supply water for an IPS official)?" is heard a woman asking in the same video.

Additional Director General of Police Amit Sinha said, "Investigation is underway to find out how the fire brigade vehicle ended up supplying water to the officer's residence." He also cautioned that it was too early to conclude and added that the video's authenticity is being verified.

Chief Fire Officer Vansh Bahadur Yadav, however, stated that the event happened on June 15 in response to a report of an LPG leak at the house. According to the report, the event occurred at the residence of the IPS officer's parents. On social media, the viral video has sparked debate with one user mocking the IPS officer for living a life of luxury.

