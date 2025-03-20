Maharashtra's Onion Farmers Urge Centre, State Govt To Abolish Export Duty Amid Surplus Production

Nashik: Onion farmers of Nashik have urged the Centre and the state government to waive export duty on the bulb.

The export duty on onion at present is 20 per cent which the farmers said is quite prohibitive at a time when they are unable to fetch decent price for their produce in the domestic markets. Nashik is a major producer of onion in India and is particularly known for its Lasalgaon onion market, the largest in the country and a benchmark for onion prices in Asia. The farmers said owing to surplus production, red onions are available aplenty in the market committee of Nashik as a result of which the prices have dwindles to Rs 15 to Rs 20 per kg in the retail market. The price of onion which was Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per quintal a few days back, has come down to Rs 600 to Rs 1,300 per quintal now.

The Central Government had banned export of onion with an eye on Maharashtra Assembly elections citing a shortage of the bulb in the country. However, the decision was revoked after protests by farmers. But the 20 per cent export duty on export remains in force even today, said the farmers. Recently, onion farmers had climbed water tanks at Lasalgaon market committee to vent their ire on the government's policy.

"Traders in India are required to pay 20 per cent duty for exporting onion. The policy has benefited farmers of Pakistan and China who can sell their produce in international markets at competitive prices. We have demanded Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Manikrao Shivajirao Kokate and the Central Government to waive the export duty for the benefit of India's farmers, said Vikas Singh, vice-president of Onion Exporters' Association. Bharat Dighole, president of Maharashtra Onion Producers' Association said if the export duty is abolished, it will benefit the farmers of the country.

Samadhan Kakad, an onion farmer from Lasalgaon said there has been a drastic drop in the price of onions in the last few days. "My onions could fetch a price of just Rs 800 per quintal at the market. This does not even cover my production cost. While the 20 per cent export duty must be abolished, the government should also give a guaranteed price of Rs 2,800 to Rs 3,000 per quintal to the farmers," he said.