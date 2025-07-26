Maharashtra | Youth Kills Girlfriend Over Extortion Threat; Dumps Body In Daulatabad Gorge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A youth allegedly killed his girlfriend over an extortion threat and dumped her body in the Daulatabad gorge near here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, after committing the crime, the accused Sunil Khandagale himself walked into the Shirur police chowky and confessed to the crime in the wee hours of Friday.

"A team of police reached the spot and recovered the body. The deceased was trying to extort money from the accused by threatening him with a false case of rape. The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Dipali Aswar, and a case has been registered in this connection," said Rekha Londe, Police Inspector, Daulatabad Police Station.

"Both Sunil and Deepali resided at Mandki in Vaijapur tehsil and were in a relationship. She was currently residing at her sister's place in Kannad tehsil. Sunil came to meet her on Thursday, and both visited Daulatad Ghat (a zig-zag road) in the evening. There, they were engaged in a fight, and following it, Sunil killed her by hitting her with a stone and then threw her body into the gorge," added Londhe.

Londhe further said that while in the Daulatabad area, the deceased demanded Rs one lakh from the accused, and this led to a fight.

The police official said that Sunil was apprehended and a probe is underway.