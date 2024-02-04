Loading...

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Kunal Raut held for defacing PM's poster

author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 9:12 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

Representative image of Arrest (ETV Bharat Photo)

Maharashtra Youth Congress president Kunal Raut was arrested by Maharashtra Police for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur, an official said.

Nagpur: The police on Sunday arrested Maharashtra Youth Congress president Kunal Raut for allegedly defacing a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Nagpur, an official said.

The incident took place near the Zilla Parishad office here on Saturday, said the official from Sadar police station. Kunal Raut is also the son of former state energy minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut.

The Youth Congress leader and a few others allegedly defaced a poster of PM Modi with black paint, erased Modi Sarkar on it and wrote Bharat Sarkar, he said. Raut was arrested from Kuhi town, about 40 km from Nagpur, on Sunday afternoon, the official said.

However, a Congress leader claimed that Raut was arrested abruptly. He said a notice was issued to the Youth Congress leader, via WhatsApp, under Section 41-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on Sunday, instructing Raut to appear before police at noon on Monday. But he was taken into custody on Sunday itself, he added.

Read More

  1. 'Show Large-Heartedness': Opposition Leaders' Advice to Congress to Resolve Issues in INDIA Bloc
  2. Congress MLAs from Bihar arrive in Hyderabad ahead of February 12 trust vote
Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 10:09 PM IST

TAGGED:

Maharashtra Youth CongressKunal RautPM Modi PosterMaharashtra

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.