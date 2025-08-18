Maharashtra Youth Celebrates Snake's 'Birthday', Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Dhule: Celebrating a snake's "birthday" and posting the celebration reel on social media proved costly for a youth in Maharashtra's Dhule, as the Forest Department personnel arrested him under the Wildlife Protection Act after the video went viral.

The arrested youth has been identified as Raj Sahebrao Wagh, a resident of Boredi village under Shirpur taluka of Dhule district, informed forest guard Kiran Girwale.

Last month, on the day of Nag Panchami (July 29), Wagh caught the reptile, an Indian Cobra, near the village, brought it home, and celebrated its birthday by cutting a cake. He then uploaded the video on Instagram, which spread like wildfire.

As soon as the matter reached Forest Department, a team led by forest guard Girwale conducted a raid and arrested Wagh. Officials also seized two plastic boxes and a mobile phone from his house, which he used to catch and record video of the snake.

Subsequently, a case was registered against Wagh under Sections 9 and 51(1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. During interrogation, Wagh confessed that he released the snake into the wild after celebrating its "birthday".

"The accused was arrested, and later produced before the Shirpur court. The court has sent him to two days of forest custody," informed Girwale.