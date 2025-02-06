Maharashtra Youth Brutally Attacked For 'Watching News Of Valmik Karad Amid Sarpanch Murder Case Probe'

Beed (Maharashtra): As bizarre as it may sound, a youth in Tarnali village under Beed district was brutally attacked for allegedly watching the news on his mobile phone. Reportedly, he was watching the news regarding the murder case of Santosh Deskmukh and the growing tension in the region in the aftermath of the incident.

As per reports, Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed. While seven persons have been arrested in connection with the murder case, prime accused Krishna Andhale has been absconding for over 58 days now. Police have also arrested Parli municipal council's former chief Valmik Karad in a related extortion case.

What Triggered The Tarnali Incident

As per police, one Ashok Shankar Mohite was watching the news surrounding Sarpanch's murder and arrest of Valmik Karad, on the birthday of Krishna Andhale. However, Krishna's friends Siddheshwar Sanap and Vaidyanath Bangar were infuriated, as Ashok instead of responding to their status and participating in the online celebrations, was busy watching Valmik Karad's news. The duo attacked Ashok with sticks, leaving him critically injured.

A complaint was lodged with Dharur police, based on which a case was registered against Krishna Andhale's friends and supporters Siddheshwar and Vaidyanath under BNS sections 118(2), 115(2), 352, 351(2), 351(3), and 3(5). The complaint mentioned the attackers repeatedly saying to Ashok, "Why are you watching Valmik Karad's news?"

Police said victim Ashok is undergoing treatment at the Sub-District Hospital, Ambejogai.

On Wednesday, during an event of the Upsa Irrigation Scheme in Ashti, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned such acts of violence and warned of stringent action against those creating an atmosphere of fear.

Meanwhile, the state crime branch, Special Investigation Team (SIT), and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have intensified efforts to trace murder accused Krishna Andhale. BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has also urged the Chief Minister to ensure strict punishment for the killers of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.