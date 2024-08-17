Maharashtra: Alert Cabbie, Cops Rescue Woman From Atal Setu Bridge

Navi Mumbai: An alert cab driver saved a 56-year-old woman from slipping into the sea from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Trans Harbour Link Bridge(Atal Setu) in Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva, police said on Saturday. The cabbie held on to the woman from slipping into the sea when she was sitting on the parapet.

Maharashtra Police said the woman reportedly lost balance while she was sitting over the brige's parapet and was pulled to safety by the police patrol party. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at the spot and the footage had gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on Friday. The video footage showed the driver who had put on the emergency light having a short conversation with the woman who was seen sitting on the parapet. It showed her slipping down and the driver leaping up to her to help. He held her for a few seconds before the police party took over the rescue and pulled her out to safety. One of the patrol personnel was seen taking a picture of the rescue.

Screengrab showing the woman being rescued by police personnel (ETV Bharat)

Police Inspector Gulfaroz Mujawar of Nhava Sheva Traffic Branch said that the 56-year-old woman had booked a cab from Mulund and asked the cab driver to stop at the Atal Setu on Friday evening. "As soon as the cab driver Sanjay Dwarka Yadav stopped the vehicle on the bridge, the woman came out of the cab and climbed on the railing of the bridge. Alarmed by her actions, the cab driver Yadav who had put on the emergency lights rushed out to her. As he saw the woman slip, he quickly grabbed her by her hair. The patrol team of the Nhava Sheva traffic police passing by rescued her to safety," the police official said.

Traffic police personnel who were part of the rescue efforts were Lalit Shirsath, Kiran Mhatre, Yash Sonwane, and Mayur Patil. She informed the police that she was immersing some photos of a deity in the sea as she had vowed to do so, dismissing the rumours of suicide attempt.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 044-24640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.