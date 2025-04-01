'I Can See The World Again': Maharashtra Woman Regains Vision After First Successful Eye Transplant At Saibaba Sansthan Hospital In Shirdi

Shirdi: The newly-launched eye bank at the Saibaba Sansthan Hospital in Shirdi paved way for its first successful eye transplant surgery when a visually-impaired tribal woman from Maharashtra's Akole regained her sight on Tuesday.

Ever since the patient Sheetal Shivaji Pathve lost her eyesight five years back, she had been struggling to find a donor, neither could she afford the expensive surgery. She underwent many treatments but the only solution was an eye transplant. Finally a ray of hope emerged when the Sai Sansthan launched an eye bank with donations from devotees.

Maharashtra Woman Regains Vision After First Successful Eye Transplant At Saibaba Sansthan Hospital In Shirdi (ETV Bharat)

Recently, a posthumous eye donation became available, and doctors at the hospital successfully performed the transplant.

Lead surgeon Dr Saudamini Nibhute expressed her joy after the success of the surgery. "Despite many challenges, we were able to restore Sheetal’s vision. This was possible because of the generousity of the donor and the blessings of Sai Baba," she said.

As per reports, the Sai Baba Sansthan’s Sainath Hospital operates on donations, offering treatments for just Rs 10. A devotee from Chennai, Sangeeta Konda Reddy, helped in establishment of the eye bank, which is expected to help countless patients in need.

After the surgery, there was a look of intense joy on Sheetal's face. She offered prayers at the Sai Baba temple and urged people to pledge their eyes for donation. "Because of someone’s kindness, I can see the world again. We should give others the same chance," she said.