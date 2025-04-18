ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Woman Lawyer 'Thrashed Over Noise Pollution Complaint', CM Fadnavis Now In Firing Line Of Oppn

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a woman lawyer was on Friday allegedly beaten up by a Sarpanch and his supporters in Maharashtra's Beed district reportedly after she complained to police about noise pollution.

The matter came to the fore after the victim, identified as Dnyaneshwari Anjan, lodged a complaint with the Yusuf Wadgaon police. The incident triggered widespread outrage once the lawyer shared her bruised pictures on social media, which soon spread like wildfire.

As per police, the victim was allegedly thrashed with pipes and wooden sticks at Sangaon under Ambajogai tehsil. "She is a practicing lawyer at Ambajogai sessions court. From what we got to know, she had raised objection to noise coming from a nearby religious place. After people learnt that she has filed a police complaint, she was attacked by a few people. We have registered a case against 10 accused persons. However, no one has been arrested as yet," said a senior police official of the Yusuf Wadgaon police station.

Meanwhile, Opposition parties slammed the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government for allegedly failing to rein in criminals and ensure the safety of women in the state.

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal said the woman lawyer was taken to a farm by the Sarpanch and his workers and mercilessly beaten up with sticks and iron pipes. "The incident is a glaring proof that the BJP-led government has failed to ensure the safety of women. The lawyer, after being thrashed by Sarpanch and his supporters, fell unconscious and was in hospital for some time," Sapkal said.