ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Woman Kills Her Husband In Yavatmal; Throws His Body In Jungle With Help Of Students

Yavatmal: A woman, who worked as a principal in a English medium school, allegedly murdered her husband and threw his body in a jungle with the help of students, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shantanu Arvind Deskhmukh while the accused is his wife Nidhi Tiwari-Deshmukh. Santosh Manwar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime, told ETV Bharat, "On May 15, 2025, in a jungle in Chousala, we found a half-burnt body. All top police officials visited the spot and started a probe. Based on credible information, we found that Shantanu Deskhmukh was missing from home from May 13. He also did not visit the bar, which he used to visit regularly."

"We found a clue about and based on that we visited the house of Santosh Deshmukh and interrogated his wife Nidhi Tiwari-Deshmukh. When interrogated further, she confessed that she killed her husband as she was miffed by his torture," Manwar added.