Maharashtra: Woman Falls Into 100-Foot Deep Gorge While Taking Selfie in Satara; Rescued

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

A woman had a miraculous escape as she was rescued in time after she fell into a 100-foot gorge in Satara district Saturday afternoon. The woman was taking a selfie when she slipped and fell into the gorge

Woman who fell in gorge rescued (ETV Bharat)

Satara (Maharashtra): A woman was rescued after she fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge while taking a selfie in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening at around 5.30 pm, an official said.

He said the woman, identified as Nasreen Ameer Qureshi, a resident of Warje, slipped and fell when she was taking a selfie amid heavy rains in the region. Locals and a team of Tosheghar Forest Management Committee officials and Satara Rural Police reached the spot and managed to rescue the 29-year-old woman using a rope.

A video of the rescue has been widely shared on social media, in which locals can be seen throwing a thick rope down the gorge, with a man descending to lift the woman to safety. The officials said that the woman had suffered injuries and had been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

This comes after Aanvi Kamdar, a 27-year-old chartered accountant from Mumbai, lost her life while following her passion for creating engaging content. The incident occurred in Maharashtra's Raigad district, where she had gone on a monsoon outing with seven friends. The group had visited the Kumbhe waterfall at Mangaon, and Kamdar was capturing the scenery on video when she accidentally slipped and fell into a 300-feet deep gorge.

MAHARASHTRA WOMAN SELFIESATARA SELFIE INCIDENTWOMAN FALLS INTO GORGE

