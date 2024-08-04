ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Woman Falls Into 100-Foot Deep Gorge While Taking Selfie in Satara; Rescued

Satara (Maharashtra): A woman was rescued after she fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge while taking a selfie in Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening at around 5.30 pm, an official said.

He said the woman, identified as Nasreen Ameer Qureshi, a resident of Warje, slipped and fell when she was taking a selfie amid heavy rains in the region. Locals and a team of Tosheghar Forest Management Committee officials and Satara Rural Police reached the spot and managed to rescue the 29-year-old woman using a rope.

A video of the rescue has been widely shared on social media, in which locals can be seen throwing a thick rope down the gorge, with a man descending to lift the woman to safety. The officials said that the woman had suffered injuries and had been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.