Maharashtra: Violence, Arson In Jalgaon Over Minor Dispute; Curfew Imposed

Jalgaon: Curfew has been imposed at Paldhi village in this Maharashtra district after violent clashes broke out between two groups during a New Year celebration over a minor dispute, police said. Several incidents of arson occurred as vehicles and shops were set ablaze by some miscreants, they said.

According to officials, the unrest started around 12:30 am after a car collided with Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil’s vehicle, bringing two groups face-to-face. Patil, a Shiv Sena leader was not present in the car but his wife was travelling in the vehicle when the incident took place.

Police said that after the dispute between two groups tensions escalated quickly, and by 1 am, miscreants set three to four parked vehicles ablaze outside a garage. Two to three shops were also torched, while others were vandalized. Workers and firefighters battled flames into the early hours, but the affected vehicles and shops were destroyed before the fire could be contained.