Maharashtra: All 14 Crew Members Rescued From Tugboat That Drifted In Arabian Sea

The Coast Guard Chopper Picked Up The Eight Crew Members From The Tugboat And Dropped Them At Alibag Beach ( Photo: ANI )

Mumbai: All 14 crew members rescued from tugboat that drifted in the Arabian Sea off Alibag coast, say police. Eight of the 14 crew members from the tugboat had gone adrift in the Arabian Sea off Maharashtra's Alibag coast.

The rescue operation of the crew from the small carrier operated by JSW Group was launched with the help of the Coast Guard, police said.

A chopper of the Coast Guard has been engaged in the operation, which was started around 9 am and eight crew members of the tugboat have been rescued so far, said Somnath Gharge, Raigad Superintendent of Police.



The remaining six crew members are also being evacuated, he said. The Coast Guard chopper picked up the eight crew members from the tugboat and dropped them at Alibag beach, he said, adding that all the crew members were safe.

