Maharashtra: Tribals Celebrate Rajwadi Holi With Fervour At Nandurbar District's Satpura

Nandurbar: The Rajwadi Holi festival in Kathi, a tradition of hundreds of years, is considered the biggest festival of the tribal brothers of Satpura in the Nandurbar district. This festival is celebrated by the tribal brothers with great devotion.

Devotees from Nandurbar district, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, come to Satpura to watch Rajwadi Holi. It is said that Raja Panta and Ganda Thakur, who held a very important place in the life of the tribal community, started this Holikotsav. This Holikotsav, which started in 1246, still retains its colour and traditional form of unity and harmony. The Kathi Rajwadi in the mountains of Satpura is in great enthusiasm for Holi.

Holikotsav in Maharashtra's Satpura. (ETV Bharat)

The Rajwadi Holi marked the melodious sound of drums, flutes and whistles. The traditional attire of the tribal brothers enchanted everyone who came here. The tribal brothers, who danced all night to the beat of local instruments and traditional songs, lit this Holi before sunrise and showcased their zeal and strength. While celebrating Holi, there is no discrimination between men and women in tribal culture. There is no barrier between rich and poor at all. Holi in Satpura is celebrated in a free and cheerful atmosphere.

Although no one is invited or respected, thousands of tribal brothers join this Holi festival of Kathi. In the tribal culture, there is no distinction between men and women while celebrating Holi. There is no barrier between the rich and the poor. Everyone who comes here is overwhelmed when they see the tribal brothers dancing wildly all night and the energy in them. Social harmony and respect for each other are the main reasons that keep this community together.

Political and community leaders participate in this tribal Holi festivities. MLA Dr. Vijaykumar Gavit, former Tribal Development Minister Adv. K. C. Padvi, MP Adv. Gowal Padvi, former MP Dr. Hina Gavit, former Zilla Parishad President Dr. Supriya Gavit and many other political and social leaders participated in the Holi festival.

