Maharashtra | Tourists Can Enjoy View Of Chikhaldara Through Paramotoring

Amravati: Tourists are now enjoying a panoramic view of the picturesque Chikhaldara, which is surrounded by mountains and green forests. Paramotoring has been started by the Maharashtra Forest Department along with Paramotoring pilot Ashish Tomar at Chikhaldara in the Amravati district of Maharashtra.

A lot of tourists, who especially love adventure sports, visit Chikhaldara. Because of paramotoring, tourists can enjoy the view of the the deep valley at Bhimkund, Gavilgad Fort, Skywalk Point, Chikhaldara city, and the forest here from the sky.

Tomar told ETV Bharat that paramotoring facilities have been made available at Chikhaldara. Before starting the paramotoring facility, Tomar underwent two years of training as a paramotoring pilot. Notably, he has four years of experience as a paramotoring pilot in Pondicherry, Jaisalmer, Haridwar, Alibaug and Goa.

A tourist going for Paramotoring in Chikhaldara in Amravati (ETV Bharat)

"Paramotoring in Chikhaldara is very safe. Tourists will be able to enjoy a different kind of pleasure in Chikhaldara," said Tomar. In 2013, Vishal Mali, Divisional Forest Officer of Melghat Tiger Reserve, observed the forest in Melghat through a drone camera. Mali had taken help from Tomar.

Tomar recalled, "At that time, action was taken against forest burners. It was immediately known where the forest was burning. Due to this, the use of drones in Melghat reduced the number of forest fires. After that, we used drones to keep an eye on the animals in the forest."

Tomar is originally from Paratawada and has worked as a still photographer in the Bollywood in Mumbai. He has done still photography for some films like No Entry and Premachi Gosth. He also shot a wedding event in Italy. Along with this, he has captured the natural beauty of Italy on his camera.