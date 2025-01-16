ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra To Set Up ‘Innovation City’ On The Lines Of Gujarat’s GIFT City: Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced plans to establish an “Innovation City” in Maharashtra on the lines of Gujarat’s GIFT City, underscoring the need for efforts to maintain the state’s leadership in India’s start-up ecosystem.

Speaking at a forum on startups and technology here, he said this initiative would create a hub for technology and innovation, providing fertile ground for start-ups, particularly in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“The way GIFT City has been created, we aim to develop an Innovation City in Maharashtra at an even faster pace,” Fadnavis said. The Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT City) is India’s first International Financial Services Centre under the Special Economic Zone Act.

The financial and technology hub between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar is designed to attract businesses from India and abroad. Highlighting Maharashtra’s achievements, Fadnavis said the state is home to over 25,000 start-ups and continues to lead in “investment and valuation”.

Citing a report of the Union government, he expressed pride in the state’s ranking as the top start-up ecosystem in India. He attributed the success to cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

India has now the third-largest start-up ecosystem globally, with over 1,57,000 start-ups, up from just 471 in 2016, he said. While Maharashtra has played a pivotal role in this growth, India could soon become the global leader in the sector, said the CM.