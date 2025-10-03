ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra To Develop Aircraft Parking Hubs

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is preparing to transform the state's aviation sector with an ambitious new scheme. Many small airports across the state remain underutilised as arrival and departure slots are limited, making their operations costly.

To address this, the government plans to interlink such airports and develop them into aircraft parking hubs. The move aims to optimise airport usage, lower airline costs, and boost the local economy.

Major airports like Mumbai and Delhi face acute space shortages, forcing airlines to park their aircraft elsewhere. This leads to a 20-30 per cent rise in fuel costs and wasted time. For instance, parking charges at Mumbai airport range from Rs 7.88 per metric ton (MT) per hour at a remote stand to Rs 36 at a contact stand.

This makes overnight parking for a Boeing 737 (80 MT) cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. Similar rates are also charged at Delhi airport, which puts a financial burden on airlines. Against this backdrop, cities like Ahmedabad and Goa have created business opportunities by developing parking hubs.

According to sources, planning is underway to develop parking hubs at airports under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra government. These include airports like Shirdi, Baramati, Yavatmal, Dharashiv, Latur and Nanded. Special emphasis is being given to developing night landing facilities at these airports, which will enable 24-hour use of the airports.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently held a meeting in this regard, in which the construction of technical and infrastructure facilities, including lighting systems, radar facilities and other safety measures on the runway was discussed.