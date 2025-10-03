Maharashtra To Develop Aircraft Parking Hubs
Ajit Pawar recently held a meeting in which the construction of technical and infrastructure facilities and other safety measures on the runway was discussed
Published : October 3, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is preparing to transform the state's aviation sector with an ambitious new scheme. Many small airports across the state remain underutilised as arrival and departure slots are limited, making their operations costly.
To address this, the government plans to interlink such airports and develop them into aircraft parking hubs. The move aims to optimise airport usage, lower airline costs, and boost the local economy.
Major airports like Mumbai and Delhi face acute space shortages, forcing airlines to park their aircraft elsewhere. This leads to a 20-30 per cent rise in fuel costs and wasted time. For instance, parking charges at Mumbai airport range from Rs 7.88 per metric ton (MT) per hour at a remote stand to Rs 36 at a contact stand.
This makes overnight parking for a Boeing 737 (80 MT) cost between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. Similar rates are also charged at Delhi airport, which puts a financial burden on airlines. Against this backdrop, cities like Ahmedabad and Goa have created business opportunities by developing parking hubs.
According to sources, planning is underway to develop parking hubs at airports under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra government. These include airports like Shirdi, Baramati, Yavatmal, Dharashiv, Latur and Nanded. Special emphasis is being given to developing night landing facilities at these airports, which will enable 24-hour use of the airports.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recently held a meeting in this regard, in which the construction of technical and infrastructure facilities, including lighting systems, radar facilities and other safety measures on the runway was discussed.
This scheme will greatly benefit the commercial and tourism sectors. The parking costs of airlines will be reduced by 20 to 30 per cent, which will encourage them to start new routes.
"Modern facilities will be available for tourists visiting religious places like Shirdi and Nanded. The development of airports in small towns like Yavatmal, Dharashiv and Latur will boost the local economy. This will create over 10,000 employment opportunities and promote local businesses. Also, industries will benefit if cargo traffic increases," informed a senior official of the Maharashtra Airport Development Authority (MADC).
Aviation expert Nitin Jadhav said, "With this scheme of the Maharashtra government, the state will emerge as a leading centre in the aviation sector. If this scheme is successful, Maharashtra can become an important hub for aviation in the country. Moreover, it will provide new opportunities for economic development, tourism and local industries."
Pawar said, "A crucial meeting was held regarding compound and runway development, including night landing at Baramati Airport. Detailed discussions were also held about upgrading facilities at Yavatmal, Dharashiv, Latur, and Nanded airports. The MADC has been asked to conduct a survey with the Airports Authority of India, prepare a cost estimate, and take the necessary steps for upgradation."
He added that these efforts will accelerate the growth of airports across the state, boosting industry, investment, and tourism.
Read More