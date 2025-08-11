Maharashtra to Appoint Ex-Servicemen As Tourism Friends In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has come out with an ambitious scheme aimed at employing retired soldiers as 'Tourism Friends' at the Gateway of India and Marine Drive in Mumbai.
The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) claims that the decision has been taken to increase tourism in the state.
It was stated that lakhs of tourists come to see Mumbai every year, which is the financial capital of India. The majority of them visit the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, impressed by their architecture and historical importance.
The state government has decided to deploy a 'Tourism Security Force' at these destinations, and Tourist Friends will provide information, guidance, emergency assistance and most importantly, safety to the tourists.
The need for the initiative was felt, keeping in view that tourists coming here have to get information through Google or through the brochures. Along with this, the movement of wild animals is often seen in the morning and evening hours.
It was pointed out that the paucity of manpower in the Police force prevents it from reaching everywhere.
Officials of the MTDC disclosed that the retired Indian Army personnel appointed as Tourism Friends will have three other employees as helpers. The team, comprising five people, will also be given a vehicle along with a driver to patrol various places.
There is a plan to constitute 10 such teams, with five each for the Gateway of India and Marine Drive. These teams will work in three shifts for 24 hours.
These teams will have a separate uniform and will interact with tourists, providing them information, guidance and emergency assistance besides controlling crowds. It was disclosed that interacting with foreign tourists will be a key responsibility given to them.
Besides, these teams will also ensure the safety of women tourists. A help desk will remain operational to prevent any misbehaviour and harassment of women tourists.
The MTDC officials disclosed that the Tourism Friends will patrol the area from the Gateway of India to Radio Club Jetty and further from Girgaon Chowpatty to National Centre for Performing Arts (NAPA) at Nariman Point on Marine Drive throughout the day. This 24-hour patrolling will help the tourists at late hours in particular.
Sources said that this idea was recently approved by Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai at a meeting.
Along with this, hoardings will be put up to inform tourists about other tourist destinations across the state. It was disclosed that the tendering process for this is in the final stage.
The MTDC officials informed that the Tourism Friends will start their work from next month. The officials said that they will be true 'ambassadors of trust' to increase the goodwill of foreign tourists and boost tourism growth in the state.
MTDC Director Dr. Bhagwantrao Patil said, "By taking advantage of the experience and discipline of retired soldiers, we will provide 24-hour help, guidance and security to the tourists. This initiative will play an important role in increasing tourism." He said the safety of tourists in Mumbai is the top priority of the MTDC.
“The Tourism Security Force team will increase the confidence of tourists and make their experience more enjoyable," claimed Shambhuraj Desai.
Also Read
Trains Over Flights, Compost Over Waste: The Low-Impact Future Of Travel Starts With Carbon Tapping
Tesla Launches First Charging Facility At Bandra-Kurla Complex In Mumbai