Maharashtra to Appoint Ex-Servicemen As Tourism Friends In Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has come out with an ambitious scheme aimed at employing retired soldiers as 'Tourism Friends' at the Gateway of India and Marine Drive in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) claims that the decision has been taken to increase tourism in the state.

It was stated that lakhs of tourists come to see Mumbai every year, which is the financial capital of India. The majority of them visit the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, impressed by their architecture and historical importance.

The state government has decided to deploy a 'Tourism Security Force' at these destinations, and Tourist Friends will provide information, guidance, emergency assistance and most importantly, safety to the tourists.

The need for the initiative was felt, keeping in view that tourists coming here have to get information through Google or through the brochures. Along with this, the movement of wild animals is often seen in the morning and evening hours.

It was pointed out that the paucity of manpower in the Police force prevents it from reaching everywhere.

Officials of the MTDC disclosed that the retired Indian Army personnel appointed as Tourism Friends will have three other employees as helpers. The team, comprising five people, will also be given a vehicle along with a driver to patrol various places.

There is a plan to constitute 10 such teams, with five each for the Gateway of India and Marine Drive. These teams will work in three shifts for 24 hours.

These teams will have a separate uniform and will interact with tourists, providing them information, guidance and emergency assistance besides controlling crowds. It was disclosed that interacting with foreign tourists will be a key responsibility given to them.