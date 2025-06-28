Maharashtra Tigers Set To Be Relocated To Telangana's Kawal Reserve

Hyderabad: In a significant initiative aimed at reviving the tiger population in Telangana, the state has received green signal from Maharashtra to relocate big cats from its Tadoba Tiger Reserve to Kawal Tiger Reserve under the centrally-backed 'Project Tiger'.

The move follows Telangana’s formal request, as there are currently no resident tigers in Kawal reserve. A team from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) is expected to visit Kawal in the first week of July to conduct a field inspection and review habitat readiness.

Spread across 2,015.39 sq km, Kawal Tiger Reserve, established in 2012, covers parts of Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad, and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad districts. Despite its dense forest cover and abundant prey like deer, sambar, and nilgai, Kawal lacks a stable tiger population. Occasionally, solitary tigers stray in from neighbouring Maharashtra but leave due to absence of a local population.

On the other hand, Maharashtra’s Tadoba Reserve, which borders Telangana’s Asifabad district, has over 40 tigers, while nearby Indravati National Park hosts more than 20. In a recent communication, Telangana’s Chief Wildlife Warden Elusingh Meru formally requested his Maharashtra counterpart to relocate a few tigers to Kawal. Maharashtra has agreed.

Telangana has asked for five tigers, including at least one male and two females, all above the age of two, capable of surviving independently in the wild. To prepare for this, Maisampet and Rampur villages, located in Kawal’s core area, have been relocated about 20 km away, clearing space for the incoming tigers to establish their territory.

Officials are drawing inspiration from the successful tiger relocation in Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. When Panna had zero tigers in 2009, four were relocated from other forests in the state. Panna boasts of over 50 tigers. Telangana hopes to replicate the success and turn Kawal into a thriving habitat for big cats in the coming years.