Maharashtra: Three Injured after Speeding Car Hits Them

Nagpur (Maharashtra): At least three persons, including a three-month-old baby, were injured after a speeding car hit them here on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gorakh Bhamre said the mishap occurred on Friday night at the Zenda Chowk in the Mahal area. "The car driver and his two companions, who were travelling with him in the car, were in an inebriated state. Liquor bottles were found in the car. A woman, a man and a 3-month-old baby were injured and the condition of the baby is said to be critical," the senior police official added.

According to the DCP, one of the persons from the car was beaten by the mob and handed over to the police. He also said that the Nagpur Police have detained the two others.

"We will conduct a medical test to see the influence of the alcohol. We have also recovered ganja from the car," the police official added. He said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC, the Motor Vehicles Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 will be registered.

Recently in Pune, a 17-year-old driver had rammed his Porsche into a two-wheeler killing two people on the spot. The deceased hailed from Madhya Pradesh and the incident had evoked an outcry. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has stated that the father of the accused has been apprehended for allowing his son to drive a car despite knowing that he is a minor.

The 17-year-old driver was sent to an observation home for 14 days by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).