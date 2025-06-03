Maharashtra: Three Missing Young Siblings Found Dead in Pond In Jalna

Jalna: Three siblings, 14-year-old Yash Joshi, seven-year-old Rohan Joshi and nine-year-old Dipali Joshi, from the same family in Warud village in Jafrabad tehsil in Maharashtra’s Jalna district, were found dead after allegedly drowning in a farm pond, police said.

The tragic incident has spread grief throughout Warud and the surrounding area. On Tuesday morning, some farmers in the village identified the floating bodies in the pond of the children and reported to the Jalna police.

According to the villagers, the three children told their parents that they were going to the Mahadev temple in the region for darshan. As they did not return home until late evening, the children's father, along with some relatives, had rushed directly to Jafrabad Police Station and complained about the children being missing. Subsequently, the Jalna Police and the relatives initiated a search across the region.

Police, along with the help of villagers, had retrieved the dead bodies from the pond and had sent the bodies to the district hospital for post-mortem. Police are investigating the incident. Police said the bodies will be handed over to the kin of the children once the post-mortem is completed and all the necessary formalities are done.

It is not known yet whether the Jalna Police have registered a case in this connection.