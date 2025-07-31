ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Three, Including Police Patil, Sentenced To 10 Years For Abetment To Mass Suicide

Dhule: A District and Sessions court in Maharashtra's Dhule has sentenced three individuals, including a former police patil, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting the mass suicide of four members of a family in 2017. Judge Madhuri Anand delivered the verdict, finding the accused guilty of physically and mentally torturing the family, which led to their tragic decision.

The case dates back to February 11, 2017, when Asaram Bhabuta Bhil, along with his wife and two children, committed suicide in the Nardana area. Their daughter, Vaishali, survived and lodged a complaint with the Nardana police station. In a suicide note, Asaram accused Bhil Chandra Bhil, Chander Zia Bhil, and the then village police patil, Praveen Omkar Patil, of continuous harassment and threats, forcing them to leave their village or face death.

The court found that the family's decision to commit mass suicide was a direct result of threats and harassment. The investigation, led by then Senior Police Inspector Bhagwan Mathure, gathered evidence, including a panchnama, medical examinations, autopsies, and witness statements.

Seven witnesses, including the complainant Vaishali Bhil, testified in the case.

Additional Public Prosecutor Adv. Nilesh Bhagwan Kalal, representing the government, presented the witness evidence, medical reports, and Supreme Court decisions, advocating for maximum punishment.