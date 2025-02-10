ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Three Dead, 15 Injured In Accident On Solapur-Pune Highway

A container lost control on the Solapur-Pune Highway, hitting a minibus and killing three, including a biker; 15 others were injured.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 3:52 PM IST

Solapur: A tragic accident on Solapur-Pune Highway in Maharashtra killed three and left 15 other injured when a container driver lost control while trying to avoid a biker, leading to a fatal collision with a mini-bus, officials said. The accident, according to officials, occurred near Kolegaon Phata around 2:30 p.m. on 9 February.

According to Solapur Rural Police, devotees in the mini-bus were travelling towards Pandharpur for darshan of Lord Vitthal, after having devdarshan of Swami Samarth in Akkalkot. As the vehicle approached Kolegaon Phata, a motorcycle (MH-13-CN-0335) crossing the road collided with a container (NL-01-AA-7205) travelling in the opposite direction, the Solapur Rural Police said, adding, that the impact sent the container careening onto the wrong side, where it crashed into the mini-bus, flipping it over.

Three persons were killed in the accident while 15 others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Solapur for treatment. A case has been registered against the container driver and further investigation has been initiated.

The deceased, according to officials, include motorcyclist Dayanand Bhosale (35) from Lamboti in Mohol, mini-bus driver Laxman Basu Pawar (40), and an unidentified woman aged between 35 and 40. The injured passengers have been identified as Komal Anil Jorkar, Bhakti Pandurang Mandhare, Baby Sudhakar Gaikwad, Anita Shankar Barge, Sangeeta Ravindra Shedge, Komal Sachin Mandhare, Reshma Nitin Chaudhary, Sonali Ramesh Adulkar, Sapna Ramesh Mahite, Arav Arun Khade, Pari Anil Jorkar, Sai Gauss, Prachi Pandurang Mandhare, Chhaya Ratan Shedge, and Rekha Dattatray Chaudhary Mandhare.

