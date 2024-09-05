ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Teenage Tribal Boy's Sole Relief Is 'Mid-Day Meal' Served At School

Amravati: Well, life is not a bed of roses for everyone because not all are born with a silver spoon. Such is the life of 13-year-old Jigar from Melghat who lives alone in her ancestral house in the village of Jaitadehi. With no available source of income in the poverty-stricken village, this tribal boy's family shifted to Nashik and Pune to earn their livelihood, leaving their brother to the care of his grandmother and school teacher.

At an age when he is supposed to study, play, enjoy with friends and experience most of his childhood, he is mostly busy with household chores such as washing utensils, doing the laundry, filling water buckets and brooming the house.

However, Jigar is not the only one who is suffering like this. Hundreds of children from remote villages fall prey to this kind of lifestyle, where they miss out on the larger part of their innocence due to poverty.

Ishika, studying in class VI, is also suffering from a similar scenario. She lives with her uncle, aunt and younger brother while her mother is stationed at Aurangabad for work. Her mother had to move out for work after her father died three years ago.

Not treated well by their aunt and uncle, Ishika is mostly left to her own. Her sole responsibility lies in taking care of her brother and herself, besides helping her aunt with domestic chores.