Maharashtra Teacher Uses Ventriloquism To Infuse Love For Learning Among Students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teachers play an important role in shaping the destiny of children and they use different tools to do so.

In order to instill a love for learning among students, a teacher at the Zilla Parishad School in Sillod has come up with a unique intervention. Sarla Kame uses ventriloquism to teach her students while bringing into focus social issues. She makes use of puppets that she has made herself to teach the students.

The students are drawn to this technique since the puppets communicate in the local dialect. Apart from the state government honouring her with the Ideal Teacher Award, her effort has been acknowledged by several other institutions and groups.

Recognizing the disparity that exists in education with the private schools making use of modern tools that are not available to the public schools, Sarla has made effective use of puppetry to bridge this gap. She has infused a love for learning in her students.

With more than three decades of teaching experience, she uses local dialects with her puppets to teach the school curriculum in various subjects.