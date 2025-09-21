Maharashtra Teacher Uses Ventriloquism To Infuse Love For Learning Among Students
Sarla Kame has been effectively using ventriloquism to teach in the local dialect
Published : September 21, 2025 at 4:46 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teachers play an important role in shaping the destiny of children and they use different tools to do so.
In order to instill a love for learning among students, a teacher at the Zilla Parishad School in Sillod has come up with a unique intervention. Sarla Kame uses ventriloquism to teach her students while bringing into focus social issues. She makes use of puppets that she has made herself to teach the students.
The students are drawn to this technique since the puppets communicate in the local dialect. Apart from the state government honouring her with the Ideal Teacher Award, her effort has been acknowledged by several other institutions and groups.
Recognizing the disparity that exists in education with the private schools making use of modern tools that are not available to the public schools, Sarla has made effective use of puppetry to bridge this gap. She has infused a love for learning in her students.
With more than three decades of teaching experience, she uses local dialects with her puppets to teach the school curriculum in various subjects.
Being well aware of the problems faced by the students in the rural areas, she was looking for a way to address their problems. It was in 2009 that while playing with her children at home with a puppet she realized that learning could be made fun. She went on to implement the strategy in her classes and the results were encouraging.
Sarla innovated making use of different talking puppets while explaining things in the local dialect. This drew children towards learning. In 2016 she was honoured with the Adarsh Shikshika Award for her initiative and was later conferred with an award under the Bharat Nirman Abhiyan of the central government. Till now she has received 71 awards.
Sarla disclosed, “I tried to increase the love for education among the children by providing innovative education.” During the course she started working on various social issues.
She then went to various Zilla Parishad Schools and started raising awareness on issues like female foeticide, child marriage, Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao campaign etc.
The state government entrusted her with the responsibility of generating creating voter awareness in the Lok Sabha and the state assembly elections. Her work drew the attention of social organizations in America in 2018 that invited her. But she could not go there. However, her work continues to be appreciated online.
Also Read
Despite Clearing Railway Exams, Andhra Boy Srinivasulu Chose Teaching As His 'Final Destination'