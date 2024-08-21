ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested For Molesting 6 Girls, Showing Obscene Videos

Akola (Maharashtra): A teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting six girl students and exposing them to obscene videos in Maharashtra's Ankola district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Pramod Sardar, taught at a Zilla Parishad School in Qazikhed village in the district. Based on a complaint lodged by parents, the teacher was taken into custody for questioning last evening.

According to the complaint, the accused had been harassing the six girls, students of class 8, for the last four months. On Tuesday, the girls complained to their parents about the teacher. They told that he used to show them obscene videos and allegedly molest them. After which, the parents immediately lodged a complaint at the Ural police station.

Bachchan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Akola said that based on the complaint a case was registered against the teacher, Pramod Sardar, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the statements of the six girls were recorded. He was taken into custody and later arrested, Singh said.