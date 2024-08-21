ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Teacher Arrested For Molesting 6 Girls, Showing Obscene Videos

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 21, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

Six girl students of class 8 complained to their parents that their teacher had been showing them obscene videos and molesting them for the last four months. The parents lodged a complaint and the teacher was arrested under POSCO Act.

Ankola Police arrest teacher for molesting six students (ETV Bharat Photo)

Akola (Maharashtra): A teacher was arrested for allegedly molesting six girl students and exposing them to obscene videos in Maharashtra's Ankola district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Pramod Sardar, taught at a Zilla Parishad School in Qazikhed village in the district. Based on a complaint lodged by parents, the teacher was taken into custody for questioning last evening.

According to the complaint, the accused had been harassing the six girls, students of class 8, for the last four months. On Tuesday, the girls complained to their parents about the teacher. They told that he used to show them obscene videos and allegedly molest them. After which, the parents immediately lodged a complaint at the Ural police station.

Bachchan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Akola said that based on the complaint a case was registered against the teacher, Pramod Sardar, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the statements of the six girls were recorded. He was taken into custody and later arrested, Singh said.

After the matter surfaced, a lady teacher of the school informed the Child Welfare Committee helpline and a programme was organised in the school to inform students about 'Good Touch' and 'Bad Touch'.

When Pranjali Manoj Jaiswal, a member of the Child Welfare Committee interacted with the students, the latter told that Pramod Sardar used to exclude boys and only allow girls in his class. He also discussed obscene acts with girls but never took up any such topics with the female teachers, it was learnt.

