Maharashtra Student Goes To Examination Centre By Paragliding, Avoids Heavy Traffic

Satara: A student from Satara chose paragliding to reach the examination centre on time owing to heavy traffic on Pasarni Ghat in Maharashtra, sources said.

The sources further confirmed that he had reached five minutes before the start of the exam by avoiding the road as an option.

Samarth Mahagande, hailing from Pasarni village in Wai town, is a Kisan Veer College student. His paper was on Saturday, but he had gone to Panchgani for work the same day. Eventually, his friend reminded him there was only half an hour left for the examination.

Due to heavy traffic in the Pasarni Ghat of the Y-Pachagani road, he realised it would not be possible for him to reach the centre on time if he went by road. Samarth had no option left other than paragliding. With the help of Govind Yewale, G. P. Adventures Director, picked up the courage to reach the examination centre.

Yewale landed Samarth on the ground near the college along with trained paragliders five minutes earlier. Samarth expressed gratitude to him and said that he was able to reach the examination centre on time because of Govind Yewale only.

A video clip of the same grabbed netizens' attention in which Samarth was seen soaring in the sky with trained paragliders to reach the examination centre.