Maharashtra: 3 Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Truck Collides With Bolero In Kolhapur

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Three youths were killed and four others sustained injuries when their Mahindra Bolero collided with a speeding truck on the Nipani-Devgad highway in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district late last night, police said. The truck driver, who absconded after the accident, has also been arrested, they said.

All three, residents of Solankur in Kolhapur district, succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Shubham Chavere, Akash Parit and Rohan Lohar.

The accident that has come during Ganeshotsav has left the entire village in mourning. A case has been registered at the Radhanagari police station against the truck driver, named Gadyappa Parashuram Rathod, a resident of Karnataka's Yadgir. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the death was caused due to Rathod since he was driving recklessly.

The accident occurred on the Nipani-Devgad highway in Solankur-Mangewadi village in Radhanagari taluka of Kolhapur. After the mishap, the truck driver fled from the spot but was later arrested.

While three youths died on the spot, four others, who were seriously injured, have been admitted to a private hospital. The injured have been identified as Ritvik Patil, Bharat Patil, Saurabh Teli and Sambhaji Lohar