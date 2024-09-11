ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: 3 Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Truck Collides With Bolero In Kolhapur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

A truck driver has been arrested for reckless driving after three persons died in a road accident in Kolhapur last night. Four injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Maharashtra: 3 Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Truck Collides With Bolero In Kolhapur
Accident spot in Kolhapur (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Three youths were killed and four others sustained injuries when their Mahindra Bolero collided with a speeding truck on the Nipani-Devgad highway in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district late last night, police said. The truck driver, who absconded after the accident, has also been arrested, they said.

All three, residents of Solankur in Kolhapur district, succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Shubham Chavere, Akash Parit and Rohan Lohar.

The accident that has come during Ganeshotsav has left the entire village in mourning. A case has been registered at the Radhanagari police station against the truck driver, named Gadyappa Parashuram Rathod, a resident of Karnataka's Yadgir. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the death was caused due to Rathod since he was driving recklessly.

The accident occurred on the Nipani-Devgad highway in Solankur-Mangewadi village in Radhanagari taluka of Kolhapur. After the mishap, the truck driver fled from the spot but was later arrested.

While three youths died on the spot, four others, who were seriously injured, have been admitted to a private hospital. The injured have been identified as Ritvik Patil, Bharat Patil, Saurabh Teli and Sambhaji Lohar

After post-mortem, the three bodies were brought to the village this morning and their last rites were performed.

"The horrific accident took place in Solankur-Mangewadi village limits on Nipani-Devgad highway at night. A case has been registered against the truck driver and the latter has been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway," Radhanagari police inspector Santosh Gore said.

Read more

Seven Killed as Mini Truck Overturns in Andhra Pradesh

Kolhapur (Maharashtra): Three youths were killed and four others sustained injuries when their Mahindra Bolero collided with a speeding truck on the Nipani-Devgad highway in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district late last night, police said. The truck driver, who absconded after the accident, has also been arrested, they said.

All three, residents of Solankur in Kolhapur district, succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Shubham Chavere, Akash Parit and Rohan Lohar.

The accident that has come during Ganeshotsav has left the entire village in mourning. A case has been registered at the Radhanagari police station against the truck driver, named Gadyappa Parashuram Rathod, a resident of Karnataka's Yadgir. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the death was caused due to Rathod since he was driving recklessly.

The accident occurred on the Nipani-Devgad highway in Solankur-Mangewadi village in Radhanagari taluka of Kolhapur. After the mishap, the truck driver fled from the spot but was later arrested.

While three youths died on the spot, four others, who were seriously injured, have been admitted to a private hospital. The injured have been identified as Ritvik Patil, Bharat Patil, Saurabh Teli and Sambhaji Lohar

After post-mortem, the three bodies were brought to the village this morning and their last rites were performed.

"The horrific accident took place in Solankur-Mangewadi village limits on Nipani-Devgad highway at night. A case has been registered against the truck driver and the latter has been detained for questioning. Further investigation is underway," Radhanagari police inspector Santosh Gore said.

Read more

Seven Killed as Mini Truck Overturns in Andhra Pradesh

Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SPEEDING TRUCK COLLIDES WITH BOLEROROAD ACCIDENTHORRIFIC ACCIDENTROAD ACCIDENT IN KOLHAPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.