One Dead in Massive Fire in Slum near Mumbai's Bhayandar East; 24 Fire Tenders Deployed

Maharashtra Slum Fire

Bhayandar (Maharashtra): At around 4 AM on Wednesday, a massive fire broke out in Bhayandar's Eastern slum region in Mumbai, killing one person, and injuring some others, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar said.

Teams combating fires are on the scene. The incident took place in Bhayander's Azad Nagar. As per reports, several houses got damaged in the fire.

The fire that broke out at dawn in Bhayandar East swiftly spread through the narrow lanes, destroying a number of huts and stores. Sources said that two to three people got injured in the fire and that they heard a few explosions in the area. After the fire broke out, hut owners and inhabitants fled their houses, sources said.

As per sources, up to 24 fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and attempts were underway to put out the fire. “The Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation is trying its all to control the fire. Total 24 fire brigade teams are at the spot. I hope the fire will be brought under control in the next one hour,” said Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Commissioner Sanjay Katkar who was overseeing the rescue and relief work at the site.

The cause of the Bhayandar fire has yet not been ascertained by the police but investigation is underway. Earlier, a fire broke out in a two-storey business center located in the Santacruz area of Mumbai on Monday evening, causing a 19-year-old woman to suffocate from smoke inhalation. As many as 37 people were saved from the business center.