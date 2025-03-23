ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Six Days After Violence, Curfew Lifted From Nagpur

Nagpur Police inspecting an area while curfew was imposed on Sunday morning. The curfew was lifted after 3 PM ( PTI )

Nagpur: Curfew was lifted from the remaining four areas of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday, six days after violence rocked the city.

Following the violence on March 17, curfew was imposed in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station areas.

The Opposition Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasahab Thackeray), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) had hit out at the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after violence erupted in the city.

Asserting that Nagpur was a peace-loving city, Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is an MP from the orange city, had appealed for peace.