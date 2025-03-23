Maharashtra: Six Days After Violence, Curfew Lifted From Nagpur

Nagpur: Curfew was lifted from the remaining four areas of Nagpur in Maharashtra on Sunday, six days after violence rocked the city.
Following the violence on March 17, curfew was imposed in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police station areas.
The Opposition Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasahab Thackeray), Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) had hit out at the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after violence erupted in the city.
Asserting that Nagpur was a peace-loving city, Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who is an MP from the orange city, had appealed for peace.
Violent mobs went on a rampage in central Nagpur areas on Monday night amid rumours that a ‘chadar’ with holy inscriptions was burnt during protests led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal for the removal of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located at Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra.
Earlier, the curfew was lifted from Nandanvan and Kapil Nagar police station areas on March 20, and from Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Lakadganj, Sakkardara and Imambada areas on March 22.
Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal on Sunday ordered the lifting of curfew in the remaining Kotwali, Tehsil, Ganeshpeth and Yashodhara Nagar police station areas from 3 pm. Patrolling will continue in sensitive areas along with the deployment of local police, an official said.