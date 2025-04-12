Maharashtra Signs MoU With Russia's ROSATOM To Develop Thorium-Based Small Modular Reactor

Mumbai: In a bid to address its long-term energy needs, Maharashtra on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia's state-owned company ROSATOM for the development of a Small Modular Reactor based on thorium fuel.

This is perhaps for the first time a state government will be venturing into the arena of nuclear energy, which has otherwise been exclusively under the control of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

The MoU was signed in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis between the Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) and ROSATOM's 'Small Modular Reactor with Thorium Fuel' initiative.

Fadnavis, in a post on X, said the "new and visionary initiative" aims to establish India’s first thorium-fueled nuclear reactor with a focus on "safety, sustainability, and innovation".

"Glad to witness the MoU signing and exchange between Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) and Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM, for the development of a thorium-based Small Modular Reactor (SMR) in Maharashtra, taking a major step towards clean and advanced energy solutions," he said.

The project, he continued, will adhere to the stringent safety norms set by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) and GoI and promote indigenous manufacturing under the 'Make in Maharashtra' initiative by setting up a dedicated assembly line for these advanced reactors.

"A high-powered joint working group comprising representatives from MAHAGENCO, MITRA, ROSATOM, and the Global Technology Alliance will steer this groundbreaking project. Mr. Ivan Y. Fetisov, Consul General of the Russian Federation in Mumbai, representatives from ROSATOM and MAHAGENCO, and other senior officials were present too," the CM said.

Anil Kakodkar, former secretary of the DAE and ex-chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, according to PTI, said there was "no harm" in conducting studies in the area even if it is done by a state.

The main objective of the MoU is to jointly develop a thorium reactor in Maharashtra, commercialise thorium reactors as per safety standards of the AERB, and establish an assembly line for thorium reactors.

The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) will provide strategic support for the joint development and all work will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Centre and Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), the CM's office said.

Currently, India has no operational reactor working on thorium. India has developed comprehensive capabilities spanning the entire spectrum of the nuclear fuel cycle. In 2003, the Centre approved the creation of Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) to construct and operate India's most advanced nuclear reactor-Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR).

The Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) will initially use the Uranium-Plutonium Mixed Oxide (MOX) fuel. The Uranium-238 "blanket" surrounding the fuel core will undergo nuclear transmutation to produce more fuel, thus earning the name 'Breeder'.

The use of Thorium-232, which in itself is not a fissile material, as a blanket is also envisaged in this stage. By transmutation, thorium will create fissile Uranium-233, which will be used as fuel in the third stage. FBR is thus a stepping stone for the third stage of the program paving the way for the eventual full utilisation of India's abundant thorium reserves.

In terms of safety, the PFBR is an advanced third-generation reactor with inherent passive safety features ensuring a prompt and safe shutdown of the plant in the event of an emergency. Since it uses the spent fuel from the first stage, FBR also offers a great advantage in terms of a significant reduction in nuclear waste generated, thereby avoiding the need for large geological disposal facilities.