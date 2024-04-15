Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shrikant Shinde Hits Back at Sanjay Raut over Corruption Allegations

Thane (Maharashtra) : Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who is son of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, has hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for the latter's latest allegations against him. Sanjay Raut has earlier claimed that Shrikant Shinde has committed a scam of Rs 500 crores in his foundation.

Strongly reacting to this allegation, Shrikant Shinde said Sanjay Raut is suffering from a mental disease and that the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader needs to undergo the required treatment. With this, the political atmosphere in the State has again heated up. Shrikant Shinde, who has been quiet for the past few days, has now become aggressive once again in countering Raut's allegations.

This political slugfest began after Sanjay Raut's 'letter' written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mutual accusations and recriminations have started after this letter. As MP Sanjay Raut made serious allegations against MP Shrikant Shinde's foundation, the latter said they would spend costs of treatment for Raut from the funds of their foundation.

"Sanjay Raut is a mental patient. If he gets treated, we will spend from our foundation funds for his treatment," Shrikant Shinde said. Taking strong objection, Shrikant Shinde said, "Sanjay Raut has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi. This proves that his trust in PM Modi has increased. The media should also understand whose letter is important and whose is not."

In fact, Shrikant Shinde has restrained himself for many days initially over Raut's allegations keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.