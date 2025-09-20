ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | 'Shramjeevi' Fishing Industry A Revival For Tribal Community

Raigad: It is a common complaint that despite implementing many schemes by the government, the direct benefits do not reach the tribal community. But a different path has been taken in Mahad tehsil of Maharashtra's Raigad district. The fishing industry project set up by Shramjeevi Sanstha has not only provided employment to the tribal community, but has also created a real revival of economic and social changes.

The cage fish farming project set up by Shramjeevi in ​​the dam area near Fauji Ambawade village has turned out to be a boon for the Katkari community. It has helped transform the community.

Local fishing had stopped due to pollution in the rivers and streams by industrial chemicals. Due to this, several families were forced to migrate. In this situation, Shramjeevi Sanstha started a new experiment.

Fish like Chilapi, Rohu, Katla and Mrigal were bred scientifically. Chilapi fish is usually in great demand in the market and fetches a price of Rs 200 to 250 per kilo. Due to this, tribal families are earning a stable income. These families, who were previously dependent on daily wages or the resources available in the forests, are now becoming self-sufficient.

The biggest problem for the tribals was the lack of access to bank loans. Due to this, tribals had to turn to moneylenders, and poverty became more severe. Shramjeevi Sanstha set up an independent credit institution for this. Due to this, loans started being available at low interest rates.