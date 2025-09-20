Maharashtra | 'Shramjeevi' Fishing Industry A Revival For Tribal Community
The cage fish farming project has turned out to be a boon for the Katkari community
Published : September 20, 2025 at 2:39 PM IST
Raigad: It is a common complaint that despite implementing many schemes by the government, the direct benefits do not reach the tribal community. But a different path has been taken in Mahad tehsil of Maharashtra's Raigad district. The fishing industry project set up by Shramjeevi Sanstha has not only provided employment to the tribal community, but has also created a real revival of economic and social changes.
The cage fish farming project set up by Shramjeevi in the dam area near Fauji Ambawade village has turned out to be a boon for the Katkari community. It has helped transform the community.
Local fishing had stopped due to pollution in the rivers and streams by industrial chemicals. Due to this, several families were forced to migrate. In this situation, Shramjeevi Sanstha started a new experiment.
Fish like Chilapi, Rohu, Katla and Mrigal were bred scientifically. Chilapi fish is usually in great demand in the market and fetches a price of Rs 200 to 250 per kilo. Due to this, tribal families are earning a stable income. These families, who were previously dependent on daily wages or the resources available in the forests, are now becoming self-sufficient.
The biggest problem for the tribals was the lack of access to bank loans. Due to this, tribals had to turn to moneylenders, and poverty became more severe. Shramjeevi Sanstha set up an independent credit institution for this. Due to this, loans started being available at low interest rates.
Now these tribal families are not only fishing, but are also starting small industries and small businesses. A new movement of self-reliance has emerged in the villages.
The organisation did not limit itself to selling fish, but started a fish seed project in Khaire village in Mahad taluka. According to experts, Chilapi fish is healthy and especially useful for the intellectual development of children.
The Shramjeevi Sanstha also conducts educational activities. Educational guidance, training and career counselling are provided to tribal children.
This project has received direct cooperation from Shabari Tribal Finance and Development Corporation, Fishermen Cooperative Society and Mahanagar Gas Limited, Mumbai. Therefore, this project is not just a local initiative, but is emerging as a model project.
Today, hundreds of families in the Katkari community have become financially empowered due to this project. The rate of migration has reduced. They have started getting money for the education and health of their children.