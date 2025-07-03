Maharashtra Shocker: Tribals Risk Their Lives Through Flood Water For Funeral Rites

Nandurbar: In a shocking incident, a group of tribals had to carry a dead body to the crematorium, despite the floodwater in Shevage village in Navapur tehsil in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra.

In the process, the tribals risked their life. The miffed tribals asked the Maharashtra government when their misery would stop. They have also demanded that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government should construct a new bridge over the Nesu river in the village.

Nikhil Gavit, Deputy Sarpanch of Shevage village, said, "The Nesu river flows through our village. From several years, the villagers have been demanding that a bridge should be constructed on the river. People face a lot of trouble while going to the crematorium."

"There is a 70-year-old citizen, who is still struggling to go to the cremetorium as the demand has not been met with. We request the Maharashtra government to look into the matter and approve a bridge, so that the coming generation would not face the problems that we faced," the Deputy Sarpanch added.

Avinash Gavit, Sarpanch of Khandbara village, said, "It has been 75 years since Independence but still the tribals are struggling. Today, also a person passed away in the Shevage village and the crematorium is on the other side of the river. The tribals carried the dead body after through the flood water." "Last year, one person almost drowned. The villagers also have to go through the flood water to reach their farms for farming," added Gavit.

Gavit also requested the Maharashtra government to build a bridge so that the problem faced by the tribals will be solved permanently.

A villager ecohed similar views. The villager said, "We have to cross the flood water to carry the dead bodies to the crematorium or while we go to our farms. We face a lot of trouble. My age is 32 and I was born in this villlage. Since childhood, we are facing problems. Now even our children have grown up but still our demand for a bridge has fallen on deaf ears. We request the government to take a cognizance of it."

When contacted, Ankushkumar Palave, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Nandurbar said, "The road from Shegave to Khairave village falls under the State Highway 9 and the road and the bridge near the Shegave village is safe. There is a demand for a bridge from the villagers. This bridge would go through private land. Rs 60 lakh are needed to construct the bridge. There is a village road that goes to the crematorium and this road does not comes under the Public Works Department."