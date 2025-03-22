ETV Bharat / state

Maha Shocker: 14-YO Boy From Washim Strangled Over Past Enmity, Fake Ransom Note Planted To Divert Investigation

Washim: Police on Saturday claimed to have solved the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 14-year-old boy from Babhulgaon under Ansingh police station area here in Maharashtra, following arrest of two suspects. Police revealed that the incident was fallout of a past dispute and the perpetrators, in an attempt to mislead the investigation, had left a fake ransom note demanding Rs 60 lakh.

On March 12, the minor boy had gone to attend a wedding procession in his village. When he did not return home by 2 AM, his father, concerned, frantically searched for him everywhere possible. Outside his house, he then found a note in which Rs 60 lakh ransom was demanded, threatening of dire consequences if he failed to pay.

The boy's father rushed to the police station and filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered. A team of 18 officers led by SP Anuj Tare began an investigation with the support of cyber police and district authorities. Nine days into the incident, after a thorough probe, police nabbed two suspects who confessed to the crime during interrogation.

While initially it was suspected to be a kidnapping case, investigation revealed that the crime was driven by previous dispute.

Police stated that from the very beginning of the questioning, both the accused Pranay Padmane and Shubham Ingle came under suspicion because of their peculiar behaviour and inconsistent statements. However, during the fourth round of interrogation, Pranay Padmane confessed to the crime.