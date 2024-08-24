ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: 22 Workers Injured In Boiler Explosion At Steel Unit In Jalna; 3 Critical

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

The explosion erupted at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill at around noon, resulting in molten iron falling on workers, and three workers were injured. The victims have been admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in a critical state.

Jalna: As many as 22 workers were injured in a boiler explosion at a steel factory in the MIDC area in Jalna city of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The condition of three workers is critical, said Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal.

The explosion at Gaj Kesari Steel Mill, which occurred around noon, resulted in molten iron falling on workers, he said. Three workers were admitted to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city in critical condition.

Another official said that the factory manufactures steel bars from scrap, adding that police are recording statements of injured workers. He said that legal action is being taken against the company owner.

