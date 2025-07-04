Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut Hints At Alliance Between MNS And Shiv Sena (UBT)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut hinted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena could come together in the future.

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will come together at a victory rally at the NSCI Dome in Worli in south Mumbai after the Maharashtra government decided to withdraw the Government Resolutions (GRs) on the three-language policy.

Earlier, both parties had decided to take out a protest march, but after the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government decided to withdraw the GRs, they decided to hold a victory function.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Raut said, "The programme on Saturday will be moderated by Ajit Ghure. "If we give you the details today, why would people come for it," he asked.

Raut, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha, said, "We will welcome all the leaders, be it of Congress or Left parties and the members of the organisation which helped the cause of Marathi."

Raut said that tomorrow is a historic day for Maharashtra as the Thackeray cousins will be sharing the stage. "Maharashtra is eagerly waiting for it. The two Thackeray brothers came together against the imposition of Hindi. The Marathi language emerged victorious in this fight. Tomorrow you will see what will happen and what has been decided," he said, hinting at an alliance between the two parties.

For the record, Raj Thackeray, the nephew of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray, walked out of the undivided Shiv Sena and formed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena way back in 2006.

This is the first time that the Thackeray brothers are coming together on the same dias for a political rally.