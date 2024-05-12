Maharashtra: Rs 39 Lakh Cash Seized in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police seized Rs 39 lakh cash from the Paithan Gate area here on Saturday night, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Voting for the Lok Sabha 2024 polls will take place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday, May 13 and campaigning ended on Saturday, May 11 in the evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nitin Bagate informed that this amount was to be sent through 'Hawala'. "Suspicious activities were going on for the last ten days. Acting on a tip-off, we laid a trap and seized the cash," added the senior police official.

"We seized the cash from a private courier company in the Paithan Gate late at night. Along with this, we have also seized as many as six cell phones and a money-counting machine. We have also detained four people," elaborated DCP Nitin Bagate.

It is understood that those who have been detained have been identified as Ramesh Khanduji Budhwant, Shailesh Bharatlal Rathod, Aslam Khan Ismail Khan and Sheikh Rizwan Sheikh Shafi.

The DCP said that the police are probing where the cash has come from. It is to be noted that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place as the Lok Sabha polls are underway.

It is understood that the Police team which raided the shop and seized the cash also involved Police Inspector Sunil Mane and Police Sub-Inspector(PSI) Prashant Munde.