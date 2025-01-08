ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Residents Of Few Villages In Buldhana District Have Suddenly Gone Bald

In a strange case, residents of a few villages in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra have turned bald.

Maharashtra: Why Are Buldhana Residents Going Bald?
A villager from Buldhana district who has turned bald (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Buldhana: While the Maharashtra health department is taking measures to combat the HMPV, it is faced with another strange issue. Residents of a few villages in Shegoan tehsil in the Buldhana district are turning bald.

The residents of Bodgoan, Kalwad and Hingana have turned bald and this has caused panic among the public. The health department officials have started a survey in the villages to see how many residents have turned bald.

Rama Patil Kharkhar, Sarpanch, Sanghatana village said, "Since the last 10 days, there is a strange disease that has spread in my village. People are losing their hair and there is panic among the villagers."

"20 villagers have turned bald. Once an individual starts losing hair, he turns bald in five to six days. I met and handed over a letter to the District Health Officer Dr Amol Geete in this regard," added Rama Patil Kharkhar.

A boy Sambhak Nade said, "I am losing my hair."

A health official said that a total of 36 such cases have been found in three villages. "We have asked the respective gram panchayats to send water samples to a lab in a Shegoan".

He said that the patients had been treated and a report in this regard has been sent to the District Health Office in Buldhana. For the record, Buldhana is represented by Pratap Jadhav, who is the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

