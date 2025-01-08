ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Residents Of Few Villages In Buldhana District Have Suddenly Gone Bald

Buldhana: While the Maharashtra health department is taking measures to combat the HMPV, it is faced with another strange issue. Residents of a few villages in Shegoan tehsil in the Buldhana district are turning bald.

The residents of Bodgoan, Kalwad and Hingana have turned bald and this has caused panic among the public. The health department officials have started a survey in the villages to see how many residents have turned bald.

Rama Patil Kharkhar, Sarpanch, Sanghatana village said, "Since the last 10 days, there is a strange disease that has spread in my village. People are losing their hair and there is panic among the villagers."

"20 villagers have turned bald. Once an individual starts losing hair, he turns bald in five to six days. I met and handed over a letter to the District Health Officer Dr Amol Geete in this regard," added Rama Patil Kharkhar.