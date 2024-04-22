Maharashtra, Rajasthan Governors worship at Mehandipur Balaji Dham

Dausa (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais worshipped at Mehandipur Balaji Dham and worshipped the deity on Monday afternoon.

The entire Astha Dham has been decorated for the two-day musical event of Ram Katha being organised on Hanuman Janmotsav in Mehandipur Balaji of the Dausa district.

Both the Governors were welcomed at the temple by Peethadhishwar Mahant of Balaji Dham Siddhpeeth, Dr Nareshpuri Maharaj. It is understood that both the Governors wished for prosperity in the country.

The Governors also reached the Mahant residence and paid a courtesy visit. Sources At the same time, Nareshpuri Maharaj gave information about the history of Balaji Maharaj to the Governor of Maharashtra.

In fact, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has special faith in the world-famous Mehndipur Balaji Dham situated on the border of the district. Due to this, he has come to Balaji Dham many times, but on Monday, for the first time, the Governors of 2 states reached Mehndipur Balaji Dham together.

Over 600 policemen were deployed in Astha Dham, sources said. It is understood that the administration of Dausa and Gangapur districts is in alert mode regarding the two-day Ramkatha.

"More than 600 policemen from both districts have been deployed for security. Dausa Collector Devendra Kumar Yadav, SP Ranjita Sharma, Gangapur Collector Gaurav Kumar Saini, and SP Sujit Shankar have been entrusted with the security arrangements of the town," they added.