Maharashtra: Proposed Action Against Hanuman Temple In Mumbai's Dadar Stayed

Mumbai: Following the protest by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the action initiated against a Hanuman temple in Dadar in central Mumbai has been stayed by the Central Railways.
Former Maharashtra Minister and BJP MLA from Malabar Hill constituency Mangal Prabhat Lodha informed that the railway administration has stayed the action notice given to the Hanuman temple adjacent to Dadar railway station - one of the busiest stations in the megacity.
Lodha said that the action has been stayed after she spoke to the General Manager of the Central Railways and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in this regard.
"We do not want to say anything about those who are doing politics on the temple issue," Lodha said referring to the stand taken by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya.
"This temple will remain here and the temple will not go anywhere, so we should not do politics on it now," the BJP MLA said.
However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the temple and performed 'Mahaarti'.
"The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and all Bajrang Dal office bearers were in touch with the authorities, this temple is old, no one will demolish it. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are there to save all the temples," added Lodha, a senior BJP leader.
MLA Ravi Rana also visited the Hanuman temple in Dadar on Saturday afternoon and offered prayers. "Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country and Devendra Fadnavis is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This is a government that saves and strengthens Hindutva, so temples will not be demolished but will be built," said Rana.
Lies.— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 14, 2024
1) Don’t demolish our temples. Temple is not unauthorised, been around for decades.
2) Focus on improving safety and services rather than politics. https://t.co/bazno6XJWI
Prakash Karkhanis, the trustee of this Hanuman temple, clarified that he had not received the notice sent to the temple and the letter of suspension given to that notice.
Karkhanis also claimed that he had no discussion with Lodha. He informed that Lodha showed a handwritten letter in which it was mentioned that the proposed action was being suspended.
The DRM Central Railway in a post on X, stated, "Now, It has been decided to stay the notice served. Hon'ble MLAs Shri. Ashish Shelar and Shri. Mangal Prabhat Lodha met the Central Railway team and after talking to them requested Railway Minister Shir. Ashwini Vaishnaw to stay the process. The same has been done (sic)."
Aaditya in a post on X said that the temple was not unauthorised. Quoting the X post of Central Railways, Aaditya said, "Lies. 1) Don’t demolish our temples. Temple is not unauthorised, been around for decades. 2) Focus on improving safety and services rather than politics (sic)."
Uddhav Thackeray had on Friday termed the Railways’ notice to demolish the 80-year-old temple, originally built by porters working at the railway station, as a ‘fatwa’. Even temples were not safe in the BJP regime, he said.