Maharashtra: Proposed Action Against Hanuman Temple In Mumbai's Dadar Stayed

Mumbai: Following the protest by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the action initiated against a Hanuman temple in Dadar in central Mumbai has been stayed by the Central Railways.

Former Maharashtra Minister and BJP MLA from Malabar Hill constituency Mangal Prabhat Lodha informed that the railway administration has stayed the action notice given to the Hanuman temple adjacent to Dadar railway station - one of the busiest stations in the megacity.

Lodha said that the action has been stayed after she spoke to the General Manager of the Central Railways and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in this regard.

"We do not want to say anything about those who are doing politics on the temple issue," Lodha said referring to the stand taken by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya.

"This temple will remain here and the temple will not go anywhere, so we should not do politics on it now," the BJP MLA said.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray visited the temple and performed 'Mahaarti'.

"The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and all Bajrang Dal office bearers were in touch with the authorities, this temple is old, no one will demolish it. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are there to save all the temples," added Lodha, a senior BJP leader.