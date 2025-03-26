ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Pradeep Mapasekar's Marigold Painting Exhibition Open Till March 31

Mumbai: Painter and cartoonist Pradeep Mapasekar has a hand in newspaper layouts. He is known for his unique layouts in the entire newspaper industry. He is known as a painter who recognises the value of literature.

His painting exhibition "Marigold" was inaugurated by popular actor Milind Gawali on March 25. The exhibition will remain open to all from 11 am to 7 pm on the ground floor of the Army Navy Building at Kalaghoda in south Mumbai until the 31st.

Gawali praised Pradeep Mapasekar on this occasion. "Most of Mapasekar's paintings have two shapes, which can be called symbols of nature or the source that creates life," Gawali said.

Gawli also wished that an artist like Mapasekar should showcase his work at the international level. "In fact, many of those gathered here are artists, and I am proud to be an artist myself," Gawali added.