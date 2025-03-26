Maharashtra: Pradeep Mapasekar's Marigold Painting Exhibition Open Till March 31

Mumbai: Painter and cartoonist Pradeep Mapasekar has a hand in newspaper layouts. He is known for his unique layouts in the entire newspaper industry. He is known as a painter who recognises the value of literature.
His painting exhibition "Marigold" was inaugurated by popular actor Milind Gawali on March 25. The exhibition will remain open to all from 11 am to 7 pm on the ground floor of the Army Navy Building at Kalaghoda in south Mumbai until the 31st.
Gawali praised Pradeep Mapasekar on this occasion. "Most of Mapasekar's paintings have two shapes, which can be called symbols of nature or the source that creates life," Gawali said.
Gawli also wished that an artist like Mapasekar should showcase his work at the international level. "In fact, many of those gathered here are artists, and I am proud to be an artist myself," Gawali added.
Gawali further said, "The artists maintain the balance in the society. There are big challenges facing the artists in the present times." He also appreciated the fact that the dignitaries were given paper marigold flowers made by disabled children.
Sanjay Shinde of Ashtagandh Prakashan announced that Pradeep Mhaapsekar is not only a painter and cartoonist, but also a writer and poet, and that they will soon publish his book 'Chauthi Seet'.
The paintings in the exhibition are for sale, while some paintings are for auction. It was announced that the money received from this will be given to the organization "Save Art" and some charitable organisations.