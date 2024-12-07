Shiv Sena, BJP At Loggerheads Over Portfolio Allocation; Eknath Shinde Eyes Crucial Home Portfolio

Mumbai: All is not well between the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Maharashtra wing as internal fire is smouldering between the Mahayuti allies over portfolio allocation. The BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) constitute the Mahayuti, which emerged victorious in the assembly polls.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the 18th Chief Minister, and Eknath Shinde and Pawar and his deputies, on Thursday, December 5, 12 days after the poll results were out.

Eknath Shinde's Demand

The Shiv Sena on Friday reiterated that its leader, Eknath Shinde has demanded the crucial home portfolio from the BJP. However, the latter is not that keen on agreeing to Shinde.

Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogavale told PTI that Fadnavis was the deputy CM (in the previous Shinde-led government), and also held the home department. "Now, Saheb (Eknath Shinde) has demanded the same arrangement and talks (on portfolio allocation) are in progress,” he added.

Reluctance In Accepting DYCM Post:

Initially, Shinde was reluctant to accept the post of Deputy Chief Minister (DYCM). However, pressure from the BJP and his own MLAs finally convinced him to agree to take oath as DYCM, just two hours to go for the Maharashtra government swearing-in. However, he is adamant about the home department, which the BJP does not want to give away so quickly.

Sena leader and former minister Uday Samant had said that if Shinde did not accept the Deputy CM post, no one from the Sena would be part of the government.

Ajit Pawar Outplays Shinde

After the poll results, while Eknath Shinde was still in two minds about accepting the post of DYCM, Ajit Pawar wasted no time sliding into the seat next to Devendra Fadnavis, strengthening his position in the soon-to-be-formed Maharashtra government.

BJP's Condition:

Sources from the saffron party said that it was conveyed to Shinde that if he is so keen on taking Home, the Sena would have to let go of the Urban Development Ministry, as that would then go to the CM. Since his return from Delhi last Thursday, Shinde had not met any BJP leaders, and rushed to his village, citing illness.

However, in the meantime, there were discussions about cabinet expansion and account sharing. Shiv Sena leaders were kept away from the main stage during the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister. Several members of the Shinde family were also denied entry. Barring Shiv Sena Union Minister Prataprao Chikhlikar, not a single leader was on the main stage.

Political Analyst Vijay Chormare's View:

Chomare said that the BJP will not under any circumstances give both Home and Urban Development Accounts to Shinde. Sources have said that DYCM Shinde has also insisted on the post of the speaker. "It will prove to be dangerous for his party if he stresses too much on portfolio allocation," he added.

Pawar is expected to get the Finance Ministry with the NCP targetting other portfolios such as agriculture and cooperation, sources said. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the council of ministers is likely to be sworn in before the winter session of the assembly in Nagpur.

Maharashtra Election Results:

The BJP achieved remarkable success in the November 20 Maharashtra elections, securing 132 out of 288 seats. Together with its allies - the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the Mahayuti coalition has a whopping 230 seats. Individually, Sena won 57 seats, and NCP 41.