Maharashtra Polls: Will Brothers Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunite For Their Sons Aaditya-Amit?

Mumbai: In the upcoming Maharashtra elections, all eyes are on Worli and Mahim seats of Mumbai as the Thackeray cousins are trying their luck from these constituencies.
Aaditya, sitting MLA and son of Uddhav Thackeray, head of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is re-contesting from Worli and Amit, son of Raj Thackeray, founder-president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is being fielded from Mahim.
This has left Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS facing tough challenges in both the constituencies.
Sandeep Deshpande of MNS is contesting from Worli and Mahesh Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting from Mahim. However, it is very likely that both of them will withdraw their candidature from these seats.
A person close to Uddhav Thackeray told ETV Bharat that discussions are on at the higher level for withdrawal of both the candidatures. The feud between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray is known to all. As soon as Amit's candidature was announced by the MNS, it was expected that Uddhav would also follow the 'Raj dharma'. But since Sandeep Deshpande's candidature from Worli had already been announced, Uddhav fielded Mahesh Sawant from Mahim seat.
"Discussions are being held to withdraw candidatures of Sawant and Deshpande. What's important is that the discussions are taking a positive turn. The picture will be clearer in the next two days," a close associate of Uddhav Thackeray said.
Meanwhile, on behalf of Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde has announced the candidature of Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora from Worli constituency. The combined votes of Sandeep Deshpande and Milind Deora may throw a tough challenge to Aaditya.
Notably, Arvind Sawant, who won from South Mumbai in the Lok Sabha Elections got a lead of very few votes from the Worli Assembly constituency, represented by Aaditya. Thus, Aditya's headache has increased.
On the other hand, the sitting Shiv Sena MLA from Mahim, Sada Saravankar, is adamant about contesting from this seat and not backing down. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's efforts to convince him have failed.
If Saravankar stays in the fray, Amit's seemingly easy victory on his home pitch may become difficult. In the prevailing situation, it would be politically wise for Uddhav and Raj Thackeray to make Sawant and Deshpande withdraw from Mahim and Worli respectively paving the way for both Aaditya and Amit to reach the Legislative Assembly as MLAs.
Moreover, the voters who deeply loved late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray will also get the satisfaction that the Thackeray brothers have maintained their relationship.
