Maharashtra Polls: Will Brothers Uddhav-Raj Thackeray Reunite For Their Sons Aaditya-Amit?

Mumbai: In the upcoming Maharashtra elections, all eyes are on Worli and Mahim seats of Mumbai as the Thackeray cousins are trying their luck from these constituencies.

Aaditya, sitting MLA and son of Uddhav Thackeray, head of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) is re-contesting from Worli and Amit, son of Raj Thackeray, founder-president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is being fielded from Mahim.

This has left Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS facing tough challenges in both the constituencies.

Sandeep Deshpande of MNS is contesting from Worli and Mahesh Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting from Mahim. However, it is very likely that both of them will withdraw their candidature from these seats.

A person close to Uddhav Thackeray told ETV Bharat that discussions are on at the higher level for withdrawal of both the candidatures. The feud between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray is known to all. As soon as Amit's candidature was announced by the MNS, it was expected that Uddhav would also follow the 'Raj dharma'. But since Sandeep Deshpande's candidature from Worli had already been announced, Uddhav fielded Mahesh Sawant from Mahim seat.

"Discussions are being held to withdraw candidatures of Sawant and Deshpande. What's important is that the discussions are taking a positive turn. The picture will be clearer in the next two days," a close associate of Uddhav Thackeray said.