Maharashtra Polls: Sharad Pawar's Bags Checked In Baramati

Pune: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's bags were checked by the poll personnel at Baramati helipad in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday morning, according to his associate.

Pawar was on way to attend a poll rally in Solapur, he said. The model of code of conduct is enforced in the state for the assembly elections scheduled on November 20.

"While Pawar Saheb was on his way to the Karmala poll rally in Solapur, his bags were checked at the Baramati helipad. After the due checking, he boarded the chopper and proceeded for the rally," the associate said.

On Saturday, poll authorities checked the bag of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra's Amravati district where he arrived for a poll rally.