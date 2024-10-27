ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Polls: Congress' Sachin Sawant Refuses Ticket From Andheri West, Demands Bandra East

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress General Secretary, Sachin Sawant expressed displeasure over being fielded from the Andheri West constituency in Maharashtra assembly elections, and said he demanded the Bandra East, a seat where he has "worked extensively."

The Congress party announced its third list of 16 candidates for the assembly elections. Sawant was fielded from the Andheri West seat. The latest list brings the total number of candidates announced by the Congress party to 87. Speaking to ANI, Sawant said that he has requested the party that he does not want to contest from Andheri West.

"I have spoken about this to my party high command and Ramesh Chennithala. I expected the party to allot Bandra East constituency where I have extensively worked. I had not even asked for Andheri West. I have humbly requested the party that I do not want to contest from here. I have left this decision to the party high command," the Congress leader said.

"There is no resentment. I want the MVA to stay strong and our primary aim is to defeat Mahayuti," Sawant added.

As the polling date draws near, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have intensified their preparations.